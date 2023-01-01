Steven Allsing, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Steven Allsing, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
About Steven Allsing, MD
I believe in focused and personal attention, education and technical surgical excellence.
Age:57
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Maricopa Medical Center:Residency
Phoenix Children's Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538274709
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Allsing, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Allsing, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Allsing, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Allsing, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Allsing, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.