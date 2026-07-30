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Steven R. Allsing, MD

4.8

80 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480
    Fax: 619-286-4568

Care schedule

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About Steven R. Allsing, MD

I believe in focused and personal attention, education and technical surgical excellence. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Maricopa Medical Center: Residency
Phoenix Children's Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538274709

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven R. Allsing, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

80 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Very good experience

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

3.8

Rushed, assumptions, not listening fully

Verified Patient

March 5, 2026

4.8

Very pleased with the Doctor. The referral to physical therapy lost full loop connection.

Verified Patient

February 27, 2026

5.0

Everything was great.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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