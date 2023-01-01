Steven Allsing, MD

Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-286-9480

About Steven Allsing, MD

I believe in focused and personal attention, education and technical surgical excellence.
Age:
 57
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Maricopa Medical Center:
 Residency
Phoenix Children's Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1538274709

Steven Allsing, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Allsing, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Allsing, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
