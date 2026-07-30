Women and knee pain
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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
Get directions
619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I believe in focused and personal attention, education and technical surgical excellence. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1538274709
Steven R. Allsing, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
4.8
80 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Very good experience
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
3.8
Rushed, assumptions, not listening fully
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
4.8
Very pleased with the Doctor. The referral to physical therapy lost full loop connection.
Verified Patient
February 27, 2026
5.0
Everything was great.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven R. Allsing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven R. Allsing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Steven R. Allsing, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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