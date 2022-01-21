Order coconut shrimp off a menu and you know you’re in for a treat. It’s sweet, crunchy and full of flavor. But it’s also deep-fried, which increases the saturated fat. And, if eaten too often, saturated fat can contribute to many health issues.

Enter the air fryer. Cooking shrimp this way not only reduces the fat, but it also retains the crispy texture and flavor. This coconut shrimp recipe caters to a variety of diets, from carb-conscious to heart-healthy and diabetes-friendly.

Low in calories and high in protein, shrimp is ideal for weight management and carb control. Keep in mind, however, that it is somewhat high in cholesterol, so enjoy in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Sweet and crispy, coconut shrimp is an automatic crowd-pleaser — and this version is low-carb and packed with protein.