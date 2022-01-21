Air fryer coconut shrimp (recipe)

By The Health News Team | January 21, 2022
Order coconut shrimp off a menu and you know you’re in for a treat. It’s sweet, crunchy and full of flavor. But it’s also deep-fried, which increases the saturated fat. And, if eaten too often, saturated fat can contribute to many health issues.

Enter the air fryer. Cooking shrimp this way not only reduces the fat, but it also retains the crispy texture and flavor. This coconut shrimp recipe caters to a variety of diets, from carb-conscious to heart-healthy and diabetes-friendly.

Low in calories and high in protein, shrimp is ideal for weight management and carb control. Keep in mind, however, that it is somewhat high in cholesterol, so enjoy in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Sweet and crispy, coconut shrimp is an automatic crowd-pleaser — and this version is low-carb and packed with protein.

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
20 minutes
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

  • 2 egg whites

  • 1 tablespoon water

  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

  • 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • Nonstick cooking spray

Directions

1

Step 1: Prepare the Shrimp

Using paper towels, pat dry shrimp. In a shallow bowl, add egg whites and water; whisk to combine.
In a separate shallow bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, coconut, cumin, turmeric, coriander and salt.

2

Step 2: Coat the Shrimp

Dip the shrimp, one at a time, in the egg mixture. Allow the excess to drip back into the bowl, and then coat in the panko mixture. Place coated shrimp on a wire rack. Repeat for remaining shrimp.

3

Step 3: Cook the Shrimp

Place the shrimp in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Do not crowd the shrimp in the air fryer. If they do not all fit in one layer in the air fryer basket, cook the shrimp in batches.
Lightly spray the shrimp with nonstick cooking spray. Set the air fryer temperature to 400° F and air fry for 4 minutes. Turn over shrimp and air fry for 2 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 180; Fat = 4.5 grams; Sugar = 1 gram

