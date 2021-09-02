An emotional surprise reunion (video)

By The Health News Team | September 2, 2021

While exercising, Maggie experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm that ultimately resulted in a life-threatening stroke. During her recovery in the hospital, she was surrounded by caregivers and loved ones.

“My husband brought my girls in to see me,” she says. “That was probably the hardest part — because I knew they were mine, but I couldn’t remember their names.”

Maggie continued her recovery at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital. She was embraced by a dedicated care team, committed to helping Maggie return to the life she loved.

Watch the above video to follow Maggie’s incredible journey, and witness her surprise reunion with Dr. John Jahan, the rehabilitation physician who helped inspire her.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. John Jahan

Contributor

Dr. John Jahan is a rehabilitation physician with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays
5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays

Find comfort in continuing traditions or starting new ones.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up