While exercising, Maggie experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm that ultimately resulted in a life-threatening stroke. During her recovery in the hospital, she was surrounded by caregivers and loved ones.

“My husband brought my girls in to see me,” she says. “That was probably the hardest part — because I knew they were mine, but I couldn’t remember their names.”

Maggie continued her recovery at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital. She was embraced by a dedicated care team, committed to helping Maggie return to the life she loved.

Watch the above video to follow Maggie’s incredible journey, and witness her surprise reunion with Dr. John Jahan, the rehabilitation physician who helped inspire her.