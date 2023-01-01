John Jahan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management
Rehab/physical medicine
Insurance
About John Jahan, MD
To provide the highest quality medical care to the patients, with empathy and compassion.
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Univeristy of Texas, San Antonio:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Head injury
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neuromuscular disorders
- Post-polio syndrome
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1326006941
Special recognitions
John Jahan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Jahan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
John Jahan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Jahan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
