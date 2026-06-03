Rehabilitation Center’s ‘tree of life’ a loving tribute
Physicians at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center didn't let leukemia diminish Dave Paradowski's spirit.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
To provide the highest quality medical care to the patients, with empathy and compassion.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Jahan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Jahan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
John Jahan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Physicians at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center didn't let leukemia diminish Dave Paradowski's spirit.
After recovering from a ruptured brain aneurysm, Maggie is reunited with a rehabilitation caregiver.
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