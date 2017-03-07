Applesauce pancakes (recipe)

10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Love warm and fluffy pancakes, but worried they will leave you with a morning belly bomb? These light and sweet pancakes use applesauce and toasted wheat germ to provide sweetness and texture with a lower calorie count.
This flapjack health hack is adapted from health.com.
1 cup all-purpose flour (or whole-wheat flour)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons toasted wheat germ
1 cup nonfat buttermilk
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Cooking spray
Sugar-free maple syrup (optional)
Fresh fruit slices (optional)
Combine flour, baking soda, salt and toasted wheat germ in a medium bowl; make a hole in the center of the mixture. In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, applesauce, vegetable oil and egg. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients, and stir until the batter is smooth.
Heat a nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter onto hot griddle, spreading to a 5-inch circle. Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked; flip pancakes to cook other side.
Serve with a tablespoon of maple sugar or as much fresh fruit as you like.
