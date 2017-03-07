Applesauce pancakes (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 7, 2017
Applesauce pancakes (recipe)

Love warm and fluffy pancakes, but worried they will leave you with a morning belly bomb? These light and sweet pancakes use applesauce and toasted wheat germ to provide sweetness and texture with a lower calorie count.

Applesauce Pancakes

This flapjack health hack is adapted from health.com.

Applesauce pancakes (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (or whole-wheat flour)

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • 2 tablespoons toasted wheat germ

  • 1 cup nonfat buttermilk

  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • Cooking spray

  • Sugar-free maple syrup (optional)

  • Fresh fruit slices (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1

Combine flour, baking soda, salt and toasted wheat germ in a medium bowl; make a hole in the center of the mixture. In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, applesauce, vegetable oil and egg. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients, and stir until the batter is smooth.

2

Step 2

Heat a nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter onto hot griddle, spreading to a 5-inch circle. Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked; flip pancakes to cook other side.

3

Step 3

Serve with a tablespoon of maple sugar or as much fresh fruit as you like.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up