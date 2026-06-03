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Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry
300 Fir Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1609181437
Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.5
265 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
1.8
Physician was no personable and appeared to discount my concerns because they did not seem important to him. Sad that I had to wait 2 months to get an appointment and he pretty much told me I just have to stop exercising which is the wrong thing to say to anyone. Since exercise helps with all other aspects of health. Appointment was a waste of my time
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Hernandez is awesome.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Dr Hernandez and staff were very professional
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hernandez is very knowledgeable in his medical field of Podiatry. He is exceptionally skilled in performing a medical technique (cortisone shot) in alleviating my Sinus Taris. Dr. Hernandez also has a very caring & kind demeanor. Thank you. Excellent experience!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.