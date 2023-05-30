Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Ernesto Hernandez, DPM
Age:50
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
Kaiser Permanente:Internship
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1609181437
Insurance plans accepted
Ernesto Hernandez, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
291 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Hernandez makes me feel like family, he treats my condition with extreme care and compassion and is always makes me feel comfortable, fully aware of what is happening and is always looking on how to make it better
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Perfect
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
No bad - All good.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I really felt taken care of with Dr Hernandez. To this point I believed he salved my issue, and I would highly recommend him.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ernesto Hernandez, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernesto Hernandez, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
