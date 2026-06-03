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Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM

4.5

265 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 619-446-1734

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-6930

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

300 Fir Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM

Age: 53
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Kaiser Permanente: Residency
Kaiser Permanente: Internship
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609181437

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

265 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.5

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.5

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.5

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

1.8

Physician was no personable and appeared to discount my concerns because they did not seem important to him. Sad that I had to wait 2 months to get an appointment and he pretty much told me I just have to stop exercising which is the wrong thing to say to anyone. Since exercise helps with all other aspects of health. Appointment was a waste of my time

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Hernandez is awesome.

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Dr Hernandez and staff were very professional

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hernandez is very knowledgeable in his medical field of Podiatry. He is exceptionally skilled in performing a medical technique (cortisone shot) in alleviating my Sinus Taris. Dr. Hernandez also has a very caring & kind demeanor. Thank you. Excellent experience!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ernesto S. Hernandez, DPM, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.