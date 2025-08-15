For many men, a vasectomy is a simple and effective option for long-term birth control. Over 500,000 vasectomies are performed annually in the United States.

While it’s a common procedure, deciding whether to have one can feel like a big decision and may come with hesitation, concerns and anxiety.

“A vasectomy should be considered permanent,” says Dr. Michael Santomauro, a urologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s important that patients take the time to think through future family planning before making the decision.”

While it’s often touted as an easy birth control method for men, there are some misconceptions about vasectomies. From how they work to recovery timelines, Dr. Santomauro shares what he wants people to know before taking this next step.

How the procedure works

A vasectomy is typically performed in a doctor’s office under local anesthetic and takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

The term “vasectomy” comes from “vas deferens,” the name of the small tubes in the scrotum that are cut or blocked during the procedure. After a vasectomy, a man will still ejaculate semen — the fluid the body creates to transport sperm — but there will be no sperm in it.

“During the procedure, patients may feel a pulling sensation, even after the anesthetic is applied,” says Dr. Santomauro. “But that mild discomfort is brief.”

Because general anesthesia isn’t required, you can safely drive yourself to and from your appointment. Most patients can return to full activity within five to seven days; however, it’s important to rest and limit physical activity during the first few days after the procedure.

Clearing up common myths

If you’ve heard that a vasectomy affects sexual performance, lowers testosterone levels, or increases the risk of prostate cancer, these are all common misconceptions.

“These myths have no credibility,” Dr. Santomauro says. “A vasectomy does not impact erections, sexual function or hormone levels.”

And while vasectomies can sometimes be reversed, doing so isn’t always simple or successful. “Vasectomy reversal is possible, but it’s a more complex procedure that requires anesthesia and can be costly,” explains Dr. Santomauro. “There’s also no guarantee it will restore fertility.”

Because of this, patients who may want to have children in the future are often advised to consider other options.

How to prepare and recover

Understanding what to expect during and after a vasectomy and planning ahead can make a big difference in your experience.

“The best way to prepare is to be clear on your decision and recognize that it’s permanent,” says Dr. Santomauro. “Afterward, take it easy for a few days and follow your doctor’s instructions for recovery. Most patients bounce back quickly.”

A vasectomy is permanent and effective, but it doesn’t work immediately. Even though the source of your sperm is cut off, there can still be sperm in your system for two to three months after the procedure.

You’ll follow up with your urologist to provide a semen sample, which will be tested for any remaining sperm. If no sperm are detected, you can feel confident the procedure was effective.

A vasectomy is a safe and effective form of birth control, with a success rate of about 99%. For those who are ready and informed, it can offer peace of mind and a sense of control over their reproductive future.

