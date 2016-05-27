Are flip-flops bad for your feet? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | May 27, 2016

In the summer months, many of us reach for our flip-flops and head to the beach. But are your beloved flip-flops putting your feet in peril? Dr. Ernesto Hernandez, a podiatrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares some valuable insight into the dangers of wearing flip-flops — and offers a better alternative for summer footwear.

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

