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Ashkan Abedini, MD

4.9

158 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Urgent care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

About Ashkan Abedini, MD

I decided to become a physician so I could provide evidence-based medical care to patients. My care philosophy is to establish a strong patient-physician relationship to create an environment where patients feel safe and heard. With shared decision-making, my goal is to guide them in their medical journey in a safe manner. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new places, and experiencing different cultures with my wife. The Sharp Experience means to treat individuals not as patients, but rather as a whole person.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ash-con

Education

American University of Antigua: Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital: Residency
Good Samaritan Hospital: Internship

NPI

1013546373

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ashkan Abedini, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

158 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr.Abedini is a great doctor. He takes times to listen to our needs.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

NP very personable & professional.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Great Doctor and Staff..

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

4.8

Dr. Abedini was excellent.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Care partners

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Brenda B. Watts, MD

5.0

La Mesa

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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