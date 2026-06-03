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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Monday
I decided to become a physician so I could provide evidence-based medical care to patients. My care philosophy is to establish a strong patient-physician relationship to create an environment where patients feel safe and heard. With shared decision-making, my goal is to guide them in their medical journey in a safe manner. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new places, and experiencing different cultures with my wife. The Sharp Experience means to treat individuals not as patients, but rather as a whole person.
1013546373
Ashkan Abedini, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
158 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr.Abedini is a great doctor. He takes times to listen to our needs.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
NP very personable & professional.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Great Doctor and Staff..
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
4.8
Dr. Abedini was excellent.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashkan Abedini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashkan Abedini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ashkan Abedini, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Thursday, Sept. 17 (virtual)
Thursday, Sept. 17 (in person)