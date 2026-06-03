About Ashkan Abedini, MD

I decided to become a physician so I could provide evidence-based medical care to patients. My care philosophy is to establish a strong patient-physician relationship to create an environment where patients feel safe and heard. With shared decision-making, my goal is to guide them in their medical journey in a safe manner. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new places, and experiencing different cultures with my wife. The Sharp Experience means to treat individuals not as patients, but rather as a whole person.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ash-con



Education American University of Antigua : Medical School

Good Samaritan Hospital : Residency

Good Samaritan Hospital : Internship

