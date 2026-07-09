Drinking alcohol is a regular part of many people's lives. In fact, more than half of people in the U.S. age 18 or older report they drink alcohol. But because alcohol use is so prevalent, it can be easy to forget its potential to negatively impact your health.

Experts advise adults who choose to drink to limit intake to two drinks or fewer per day for men, and one drink or fewer per day for women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a standard drink as:

12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content)

8 ounces of malt liquor (7% alcohol content)

5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content)

1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits or liquor (40% alcohol content)

Heavy drinking is typically defined as consuming 15 drinks or more per week for men and eight drinks or more per week for women. Drinking less is better for overall health.

Charles Westfall, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, says the following are signs that someone may have an alcohol use disorder:

Drinking more frequently than before

Having a preoccupation with drinking

Experiencing work, legal or interpersonal issues

Health effects of excessive drinking

There are also health impacts with binge drinking, defined as drinking five or more drinks on a single occasion for men, and four or more drinks on a single occasion for women. These include serious injuries or an alcohol use disorder.

Additionally, there are immediate and long-term risks of excessive drinking. The immediate risks include an increase in traumatic injuries, such as those due to falls and motor vehicle accidents; alcohol poisoning; and an increase in violent and risky sexual behaviors.

Over time, excessive drinking can lead to problems such as:

High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems

Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum

Weakening of the immune system, which increases the chances of getting sick

Learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance

Mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety

Social problems, including family and job-related issues

Alcohol use disorders or dependence

When to seek care

If your drinking has become excessive, consider seeking help from an addiction treatment facility. There, specialists use various treatment methods, including medications and group, individual and family therapy. At the Sharp McDonald Center, patients can participate in a program based on their specific needs. Services include inpatient detox, residential programs and outpatient programs with varying degrees of support.

Surrounding yourself with support is important, says Westfall. This is true even after you have finished treatment.

“To be around others who can understand your experiences, offer insight and hold you accountable can help sustain recovery,” he says. "Sharp McDonald Center offers a robust aftercare program for patients who complete treatment at our center. Each week, individuals meet with others who can understand one another and offer support."

Westfall adds that loved ones can also benefit from the patient’s recovery journey by receiving education about addiction and support. This helps break down the stigma of addiction, allowing loved ones to better understand their role in recovery. What’s more, it’s important for everyone to remember that recovery is an ongoing journey.

“Addiction to substances is a chronic medical disease,” Westfall says. “When a person with addiction practices acceptance and receives support, it can help empower them in their healing process.”

Learn about substance use treatment at Sharp McDonald Center; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.