Whether it’s during happy hour, brunch or a tailgate party, drinking often takes place in everyday life. More than 60 percent of adults in the United States say they currently drink, while nearly 20 percent of American adults admit to sometimes overindulging.
But what happens to our body when we stop drinking? Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, explains how reducing alcohol intake can help our body in six ways.
For people who regularly drink excessively or have alcohol use disorder – what’s commonly referred to as alcoholism – Carruthers encourages receiving help from a medical professional or an addiction treatment center. “Suddenly stopping drinking can cause life-threatening withdrawal symptoms like delirium tremens (DTs) or seizure,” she says.
Signs of delirium tremens include:
Mood changes
Agitation
Sudden confusion
Excitement or fear
Fever
Heavy sleeping lasting for more than 24 hours
Whether people would like to reduce their alcohol intake or stop drinking altogether, Carruthers encourages them to be patient with themselves through the process.
“It can take time and various attempts for us to form a new healthy habit,” she says.
