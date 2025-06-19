There’s a misconception that adults with addiction had a rough childhood or challenges with their mental health when they were young. While that can happen, it wasn't the case for “David”*. Raised by loving parents, David built a successful career as a lawyer.

Following a routine physical during his 30s, David was diagnosed with hepatitis. To manage his condition, he was prescribed medication for treatment and hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller also known as Vicodin, to alleviate side effects.

David says that he had previously experimented with alcohol and recreational drugs. However, Vicodin was the catalyst that led him down the path of addiction.

For many years, David felt ashamed and afraid to ask for help. “I was scared it would damage my career,” he says. “I basically became resigned to using drugs.”

Millions of people in the United States struggle with a substance use disorder. According to 2023 data, 48.5 million people ages 12 or older were affected, including 28.9 million experiencing an alcohol use disorder.

A new direction

In 2019, David had a turning point in his addiction journey. While hospitalized for a leg infection, his brother found drugs among David's belongings. He persuaded David that, with help, he could achieve sobriety.

With his brother’s encouragement, David started addiction treatment at Sharp McDonald Center.

For two weeks, he received inpatient care, which included group therapy and working with a team of professionals who administered buprenorphine, an FDA-approved medication to help manage cravings.

“Taking medication in addiction treatment isn’t about replacing one harmful drug with another,” explains Charles Westfall, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center. “There are specific medications that help with addiction symptoms, and we carefully monitor the patient since recovering without medical supervision can be dangerous.”

In treatment, David learned that addiction is a disease that prevents the brain from making sound judgment rather than a moral failing. This knowledge helped diminish his shame, enabling him to bond with and learn from fellow patients.

“There are people that I’ve known for a lifetime,” David says. “Yet, I couldn’t talk about my addiction with them. But at Sharp McDonald Center, I found I could relate to the other patients, and we supported each other.”

Embracing sobriety

After completing treatment, David joined support groups and gradually ceased his buprenorphine dosage by embracing a sober lifestyle. “I realized that drinking even one or two beers isn't feasible for me, but complete abstinence is,” he says. “Mindfulness supports me, and I pray daily, expressing my gratitude.”

David celebrated his sixth year of sobriety in March. Since leading a fulfilling life of recovery, he’s helped other patients at Sharp McDonald Center and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, both of which provide addiction treatment services.

"By speaking with patients in treatment, I pay it forward, and it has been incredibly gratifying," he says. "I remind them that acknowledging their struggles and being honest and selfless can be life-changing. I also emphasize that relapse can be part of the process, but the goal is to keep trying."

As a mental health professional dedicated to helping people heal, Westfall also feels gratified seeing patients form healthy habits and recover. “It makes us feel so proud and hopeful,” says Westfall. “I feel so honored to support the team of caring providers. They do incredible work partnering with patients on their recovery journeys.”

*Patient’s name has been changed for privacy.

