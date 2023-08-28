Gary Phelps is the manager of respiratory therapy at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. In his role he oversees all aspects of departmental operations, from quality assurance and staff training to compliance and patient-centered service.

Gary’s journey into respiratory care began in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Hospital Corpsman. After his military service, he pursued a career in respiratory therapy, and credits his military training with giving him the discipline and confidence to excel in both education and clinical practice.



To Gary, the most rewarding aspect of being a respiratory care practitioner is the wide-reaching impact of the profession across health care settings and patient populations. “Respiratory care practitioners are the unsung heroes of the health care team,” he says.