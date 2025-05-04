HomeSharp Health News
Linda Hutkin Slade

Linda Hutkin-Slade is a clinical oncology social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. She works directly with cancer patients, connecting them to resources and helping them through treatment. She also facilitates and presents a range of support groups and workshops, exploring different cancer-related topics.

