Could your brain fog be due to chemo?
Chemo brain affects 75% of cancer patients and causes mental fog. Sharp’s programs help to restore focus, clarity and confidence.
Linda Hutkin-Slade is a clinical oncology social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. She works directly with cancer patients, connecting them to resources and helping them through treatment. She also facilitates and presents a range of support groups and workshops, exploring different cancer-related topics.
To learn more about Sharp's cancer treatments or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
