Linda Van Fulpen is the manager of Volunteer Services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. She oversees volunteer services, the Auxiliary, gift shop, Thrift Korral and campus shuttle.

She has been at Sharp since 2003, and previous to her role, volunteered for Sharp Memorial Hospital.

She is grateful for the people she works with every day, and is humbled by the over 625 volunteers who give their time to assist staff and physicians in providing the best possible experience for patients and their families.

