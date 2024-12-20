There are many ways to enjoy festive drinks during the holiday season without overindulging.

Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, shares five tips for enjoying your favorite holiday beverages while maintaining your health and weight management goals.

1 Hot Chocolate Use low-fat or skim milk or an unsweetened nondairy alternative like almond or soy milk.

Opt for low or sugar-free hot chocolate, or half the serving size to reduce added sugars and calories.

Skip the whipped cream and marshmallows to cut down on calories and added sugars further. 2 Eggnog Choose lower-sugar eggnog alternatives that use plant-based milks.

Check the nutrition facts label for calorie and sugar content. For example, Malk Organic Almond Holiday Nog has 120 calories and 8 grams of added sugar per 8-ouce serving, compared to traditional eggnog, which has approximately 300 calories and 22 grams of added sugar per 8-ounce serving.

You can also make eggnog from scratch using healthier ingredients and controlling the amount of sugar added. 3 Tea Opt for unsweetened teas with holiday flavorings, such as Celestial Seasonings Candy Cane Lane Green Tea (flavored with peppermint, vanilla and cinnamon) or Gingerbread Spice Herbal Tea.

Add a slice of lemon or fresh mint leaves for a refreshing twist without added sugars. 4 Coffee Flavor your coffee with a teaspoon of powdered cinnamon or nutmeg instead of sugar.

Consider using a sugar substitute for added sweetness without the excess calories.

Add spices to your coffee grounds before brewing.

Instead of flavored creamer, add a dash of low-fat milk or unsweetened plant milk, or a drop of peppermint or vanilla extract. 5 Seasonal Cocktails Alcoholic beverages are not a dietary necessity, but if you choose to consume alcohol, follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These guidelines recommend that men limit their consumption to no more than two drinks per day and women to no more than one drink per day. Remember that any amount of drinking can be harmful, and the level of harm increases with the amount of alcohol consumed.

To control calories and sugar, opt for lighter cocktails made with sparkling water, fresh juice and a splash of alcohol.

Avoid sugary mixers and choose natural flavorings like fresh herbs, berries and citrus slices.

By following these tips, you can enjoy the holiday season's festive drinks without compromising your health or weight management goals, says Yau.

“Remember, moderation is key,” she says. “Making small adjustments to your favorite beverages can make a big difference in maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the holidays.”

Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.