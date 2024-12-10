Hidden beneath pain: From kidney stone to cancer detection
It's important for kids to enjoy the holidays and indulge in holiday treats while maintaining healthy eating habits and making balanced choices.
According to Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, setting kids up for healthy eating during the holidays is an excellent way to begin building their holiday eating habits as they grow into adults.
Yau shares the following five tips on ways to help kids eat healthy during the holidays:
Words — and actions — matter
Yau recommends avoiding using sweets as a reward or punishment; additionally, avoid using terms such as "bad" or "good" to describe foods. Instead, use "growing foods" and “treats” when discussing different foods. And always try to create a positive atmosphere during mealtimes.
“Encourage kids to listen to their bodies when determining whether they are hungry or full,” Yau says. “The holidays are a fun time of the year to spend with your children and loved ones while setting an example, encouraging active play, and offering structured mealtimes and nutrient-dense foods.”
