It's important for kids to enjoy the holidays and indulge in holiday treats while maintaining healthy eating habits and making balanced choices.

According to Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, setting kids up for healthy eating during the holidays is an excellent way to begin building their holiday eating habits as they grow into adults.

Yau shares the following five tips on ways to help kids eat healthy during the holidays:

1 Be a role model. Parents and caregivers play an essential role in influencing children's eating habits. Offer children the same balanced meal you cook for yourself and other adults. Avoid making negative comments about food or the meal and keep mealtimes positive. 2 Keep to a consistent schedule. A routine schedule can help minimize grazing and boredom eating. Try to offer three balanced meals and set snack times. Don't offer an alternative to the meal you plan to make for the family. But if your child does not like what is provided, don't force them to eat if they're uninterested. Let them know that if they are hungry later, they can eat what was offered. 3 Involve your children in meal prep. Focus on balanced meals that include vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates. 4 Make healthy swaps. Consider making healthy swaps, such as using whole wheat flour, offering whole fruits, reducing the sugar in baked goods, and limiting added sugars, especially from sugar-sweetened beverages like hot chocolate and eggnog. Consider making your beverages at home to reduce and control the amount of added sugar. 5 Encourage active play. Make the holidays a time to engage in family activities. Take family hikes, spend a day at the beach or the bay, or enjoy a stroll in the neighborhood or a local park. These activities can help improve appetite and relieve boredom.

Words — and actions — matter

Yau recommends avoiding using sweets as a reward or punishment; additionally, avoid using terms such as "bad" or "good" to describe foods. Instead, use "growing foods" and “treats” when discussing different foods. And always try to create a positive atmosphere during mealtimes.

“Encourage kids to listen to their bodies when determining whether they are hungry or full,” Yau says. “The holidays are a fun time of the year to spend with your children and loved ones while setting an example, encouraging active play, and offering structured mealtimes and nutrient-dense foods.”

