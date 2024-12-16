The season of sugar is here — a time of the year when treats are abundant, and people indulge more than usual. During the holiday season, it’s easy to find yourself faced with sugary temptations. But giving into temptation too often might lead to weight gain by the start of the new year.

Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, shares how to enjoy the festivities without overindulging in sugar.

1 Maintain a balanced diet. Restricting what you eat in anticipation of indulging later often leads to overeating and making less balanced choices. Consider eating balanced meals and snacks earlier to prevent overeating later. 2 Get moving. Make physical activity a priority. Each week, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity or a combination of both. If the holidays are busy, consider using that time to go on a family hike in the morning, a stroll on the beach or a walk in the neighborhood. 3 Make healthy food swaps or substitutions. Build healthy holiday dishes by making health-forward swaps or substitutions and focusing on naturally occurring sugars from whole fruit and spices, such as cinnamon and nutmeg. Some possible options include: A banana snowman made with banana slices, mini dark chocolate chip morsels for the eyes and buttons, a strawberry sliced in half with a small grape on top as the hat, and pretzel sticks for the arms

A holiday wreath made of red and green fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, grapes, peppers and cherry tomatoes

Using half of a serving of hot chocolate powder made with low-fat milk or an unsweetened non-dairy alternative, such as soy or almond milk, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Halving the sugar content or substituting with fruit instead when baking cookies or pies — apple sauce, mashed bananas and dried fruit provide natural sweetness without the added sugars

Know your limits

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 24 grams per day for women (or about 6 teaspoons) and no more than 36 grams per day for men (about 9 teaspoons). The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are a bit less stringent and recommend that added sugars be limited to less than 10% of total daily calorie needs for people ages 2 and older.

“Don’t save up to overindulge, but don’t deprive yourself either,” says Yau. “Moderation, healthy swaps and balance are all tips to creating a happy and healthy holiday.”

Learn more about nutrition and get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.