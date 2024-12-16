7 ways to maintain a healthy weight this holiday season
By using mindful strategies and planning, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays without compromising your health.
The season of sugar is here — a time of the year when treats are abundant, and people indulge more than usual. During the holiday season, it’s easy to find yourself faced with sugary temptations. But giving into temptation too often might lead to weight gain by the start of the new year.
Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, shares how to enjoy the festivities without overindulging in sugar.
Know your limits
The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 24 grams per day for women (or about 6 teaspoons) and no more than 36 grams per day for men (about 9 teaspoons). The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are a bit less stringent and recommend that added sugars be limited to less than 10% of total daily calorie needs for people ages 2 and older.
“Don’t save up to overindulge, but don’t deprive yourself either,” says Yau. “Moderation, healthy swaps and balance are all tips to creating a happy and healthy holiday.”
