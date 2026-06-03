Lisa Prieto is a physical therapist at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

At 13, Lisa volunteered at her local hospital and knew she wanted to work in health care. During one of her clinical rotations in physical therapy school, she worked with a therapist who provided pelvic floor physical therapy. Lisa was inspired by the way she was able to help people in a few people could at the time.

Lisa loves educating patients on their anatomy, helping them feel stronger and more confident in their body.