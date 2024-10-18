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Tom Dodsworth

Tom Dodsworth, CAFS, ACE-CPT, is an exercise specialist at Sharp HealthCare. He received his master's in kinesiology from San Diego State University, and currently helps community members meet their health and fitness needs through the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Tom has more than 5,500 hours personal training and specializes in functional strength training for all ages.

To learn more about the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital or to schedule an appointment, call 619-522-3798.

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