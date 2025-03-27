Batter up, San Diego. Baseball is back! As the Padres warm up for the 2025 season, Petco Park has been doing some spring training of its own, particularly around the variety of food offered this year.

Beyond the beer and Cracker Jacks, the stadium will be home to some great restaurants, from Blue Water Seafood to Seaside Market. This is great news not only for foodies but also for those looking for healthier options or following a specific diet.

“San Diegans want to eat nutritious food, and Petco has responded by introducing healthier options,” says Dr. Mahammad Azam, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group. “Sushi and Mediterranean are often good choices. And new for 2025 is fresh seafood, which is great as long as it’s not fried or covered in sauce.”

Catering to special diets

The varied restaurants at Petco Park make it a leader in catering to specific diets. In fact, fans can find foods that are:

Even the beer fits the bill for special diets, with some vendors offering light or gluten-free choices. And for those wanting to enjoy a beverage without the alcohol, Kombucha is offered at two separate locations.

“Water is my first choice at a ballgame,” says Dr. Azam. “Then, fresh-squeezed juice would be next. I’d then opt for a flavored water with natural flavors and no sugar.”

Making choices that work for you

Traditional fare, like bratwurst and nachos, will always be stadium staples. And as part of a well-rounded diet, experts rarely balk at treating yourself once in a while. But with a food profile like Petco’s, small changes in your food choices can make a big difference.

Dr. Azam suggests steering clear of processed foods, since they often contain high levels of fat, salt and sugar. Too much processed food can lead to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer and more.

Instead, Dr. Azam says to opt for fresh and lean foods, like the low-sauce sushi options, fruit or an acai bowl. Swap pizza slices loaded with processed meats for veggie pizza, and instead of beef burgers with lots of sauce, try a veggie burger or choose a lettuce-wrapped option.

When it comes to the kids, Dr. Azam says that kids love fresh fruit, which is readily available at the park. “Raw peanuts are fine, too, for kids over 3 who aren’t allergic,” he says.

While kids aren’t typically big on salads, sneak the veggies in by choosing elote — a tasty grilled Mexican “street corn” — or a veggie sandwich. And though dessert is not often designed with health in mind, opt for smaller portions of things like soft-serve ice cream in lieu of jumbo candy bars or confections.

Whether you’re wearing a Machado or Merrill jersey or sitting at home plate or high in the stands, a day at the ballpark doesn’t have to be an unhealthy experience. Plan your food options by visiting the Petco Park Food Guide, and whatever you do, make sure you “root, root, root for the … Padres!”

