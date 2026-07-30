Bat 1.000 when it comes to healthy eating at the ballpark
Batter up! It’s time for the 2026 Padres season and the wonderful food options that Petco Park offers.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Jamacha Medical Group, Inc.
1679 E. Main St.
Suite 206
El Cajon, CA 92021-5213
Get directions
619-579-6300
Fax: 619-579-0040
I believe that prevention is the best medicine.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1740244367
Muhammad A. Azam, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.9
52 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
All good
Verified Patient
October 24, 2025
5.0
Dr. Azam really takes his time and truly cares about my health.
Verified Patient
October 14, 2025
5.0
Dr. Azam is wonderful & knowledgeable.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muhammad A. Azam, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muhammad A. Azam, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Muhammad A. Azam, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Batter up! It’s time for the 2026 Padres season and the wonderful food options that Petco Park offers.
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