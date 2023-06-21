Provider Image

Muhammad Azam, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Jamacha Medical Center
    1679 E Main St
    Suite 206
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-579-6300

About Muhammad Azam, MD

I believe that prevention is the best medicine.
Age:
 64
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Urdu
Education
St. Mary's Hospital:
 Residency
St. Mary's Hospital:
 Medical School
Lutheran Medical Center:
 Residency
Good Hope Hospital (England):
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740244367
Patient portal
Muhammad Azam, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Azam is an outstanding physician. He is personable, a great listener and has always effectively & successfully treated my medical concerns.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
Diets were discussed. *Azam decided to address during the next visit in July - After I return from vacation.
Verified Patient
April 27, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Azam always is concerned & helpful of my health.
Verified Patient
April 19, 2023
5.0
I'm very happy with *Dr. Azam and his staff. He's been my _____ for many years!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Muhammad Azam, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muhammad Azam, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
