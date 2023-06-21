Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Jamacha Medical Center1679 E Main St
Suite 206
El Cajon, CA 92021
About Muhammad Azam, MD
I believe that prevention is the best medicine.
Age:64
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Urdu
Education
St. Mary's Hospital:Residency
St. Mary's Hospital:Medical School
Lutheran Medical Center:Residency
Good Hope Hospital (England):Residency
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
NPI
1740244367
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Azam is an outstanding physician. He is personable, a great listener and has always effectively & successfully treated my medical concerns.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Diets were discussed. *Azam decided to address during the next visit in July - After I return from vacation.
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Azam always is concerned & helpful of my health.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
I'm very happy with *Dr. Azam and his staff. He's been my _____ for many years!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Muhammad Azam, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muhammad Azam, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
