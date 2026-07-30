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Muhammad A. Azam, MD

4.9

52 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Jamacha Medical Group, Inc.

619-579-6300
Fax: 619-579-0040

1679 E. Main St.
Suite 206
El Cajon, CA 92021-5213

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Location and phone

  1. Jamacha Medical Group, Inc.

    1679 E. Main St.
    Suite 206
    El Cajon, CA 92021-5213
    Get directions

    619-579-6300
    Fax: 619-579-0040

About Muhammad A. Azam, MD

I believe that prevention is the best medicine.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

St. Mary's Hospital: Residency
St. Mary's Hospital: Medical School
Lutheran Medical Center: Residency
Good Hope Hospital (England): Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1740244367

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Muhammad A. Azam, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

52 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

All good

Verified Patient

October 24, 2025

5.0

Dr. Azam really takes his time and truly cares about my health.

Verified Patient

October 14, 2025

5.0

Dr. Azam is wonderful & knowledgeable.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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