For Peter Hogan, Sharp Grossmont Hospital isn’t only the place where he works. It’s home.

The hospital is in the heart of La Mesa, a suburb of San Diego’s East County and Hogan’s hometown. Hogan’s relationship with Sharp Grossmont began in 1985 when he was welcomed into the world. “I was born at Grossmont Hospital — before it was Sharp,” he says.

The father of four is proud to say that his children were also born at Sharp Grossmont.

“My youngest biological daughter was born at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns, and it was an amazing experience!” Hogan says. “We had two of the most supportive nurses I have ever met. Two of our foster children were also born at Sharp Grossmont, one of whom I was able to visit in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before we brought her home.”

Along with being a doting dad, Hogan enjoys helping patients as the director of Cardiovascular Services for Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Finding the way back to his home away from home

As a young man, Hogan says that he had little personal drive. He was at Grossmont College, with plans to eventually attend San Diego State University to earn a business degree. But then a neighbor changed his mind.

“My neighbor, who I had grown up with, was just finishing Grossmont College’s Invasive Cardiovascular Technology Program,” Hogan says. “He told me it would be a perfect fit for me and would open the door for multiple opportunities.”

Hogan signed up for the program and was “hooked.”

“I started the Cardiovascular Technology Program and finally found my niche,” says Hogan. “I did my clinical work during school in Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Cardiac Cath Lab. I knew my clinicals were a job interview, so I did everything I could to impress the team.”

Hogan’s hard work did impress the staff, and he was offered a position at Sharp Grossmont before finishing school with his associate’s degree in cardiovascular technology. Under the guidance of mentors at the hospital, Hogan was encouraged and went on to earn higher degrees, including a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in health systems management.

“I honestly didn’t see my career playing out the way it has,” says Hogan. “Having worked at Grossmont for 15 years, I love being able to walk the halls and know people by name.”

A leader at Sharp and in the community

Many staff at Sharp Grossmont Hospital also have come to know Hogan as a leader in Sharp HealthCare’s sponsorship of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. For several years, Hogan has served as an entity leader at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in raising funds for the annual Heart & Stroke Walk.

Whether it is helping a national organization or being a calming and knowledgeable presence for his coworkers and patients, Hogan appreciates being able to serve the people of his hometown.

“My grandfather died of a heart attack at a young age, and like many people, cardiovascular disease runs in my family,” Hogan says. “Being in a role where I know the providers and the teams is invaluable. I also love that I am part of providing care to the community I was raised in and am now raising my family in!”

