By Roger Unger, the executive chef for Sodexo at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

The holiday season is here. And although these past few years have been quite an adventure with all the disruptions to our daily lives and routines, we have much to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving is meant to be about family and friends, sharing a special meal and expressing gratitude for everything that we have. I have fond memories of Thanksgiving meals from my childhood.

Growing up, I would start the day feasting at my best friend’s house, where there was always a seat for me at their Thanksgiving brunch. I’d return home to enjoy a more traditional Thanksgiving dinner with my family along with a guest or two, usually a neighbor or visiting relative. The day would end at another friend’s house watching sports on TV and napping on the couch, with more eating taking place throughout the night.

The food was always delicious, but the quality time spent with family and friends made the holidays memorable.

Thanksgiving is a great time to honor our families. I’d like to honor my mom by sharing one of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes — simple, tasty and festive!

Butternut Squash Casserole

To save time, cook the squash the day before — and assemble and bake the casserole closer to mealtime.