The Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center opened in 2012, marking an important step in health care for the people of San Diego’s South Bay.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista and how it has transformed cancer care for patients and families facing a diagnosis,” says Dr. Marilyn Norton, a hematologist and oncologist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista. “A patient can say, ‘Oh, I don’t have to leave my community, I don’t have to drive an hour in traffic — there’s a cancer center right here in Chula Vista.’”

In celebration of the Barnhart Cancer Center’s anniversary, Dr. Norton was surprised with a special reunion: Two of her former patients, Don Rice and Snooky Rico, returned to thank her and the rest of their caregivers for giving them a second chance at life.

“Before I was diagnosed, all I knew about cancer was if you get it, you die,” says Don. “Obviously, I’ve learned so much more since then. The most important thing I’ve learned is how important screenings and prevention are. If I hadn’t gotten a colonoscopy, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Don and Snooky, who became good friends after their diagnoses and treatment at the Barnhart Cancer Center, share something else in common: Memories of wanting to quit when radiation and chemotherapy felt like too much to bear.

“I was really sick and sometimes, you just want to tell the doctor, ‘That’s enough,’” Don says.

“I remember I called Dr. Norton and I said enough was enough,” Snooky adds.

But they pushed forward with the help of their Barnhart Cancer Center team and support services, such as free support groups; and patient navigators to help with logistics, including referrals to other doctors and insurance questions. Today, Don and Snooky are in remission and doing well.

“The journey does not have to be your own,” Snooky says. “It’s a journey that many people can walk with you. But most importantly, get your cancer screenings.”

