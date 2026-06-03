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Marilyn S. Norton, MD

4.8

92 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

South County Hematology & Oncology

619-482-8430

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South County Hematology & Oncology

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-482-8430

About Marilyn S. Norton, MD

I became a physician because of the joy I got from patients that were grateful for the great care that they received. I always felt my strength was in good bedside care. My philosophy is to take care of each patient as a whole. I know that being told you have cancer is a life changing event and I am here to help you through this process. I know that being in oncology is not only administering chemotherapy, but also honoring the wishes of patients on what their choices are, and to be there to support them and their family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and going to their sport activities.

Age: 62
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship
Loma Linda University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417060054

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marilyn S. Norton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

92 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Dr Norton excelente

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

4.0

It was good.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

The dr. detected a possible problem in the eyes for which she explained completely & she asked us if we wanted to do surgery that is necessary.

Verified Patient

April 14, 2026

2.0

Visit was stressful not much said.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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