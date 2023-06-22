Marilyn S. Norton, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Marilyn S. Norton, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
South County Hematology & Oncology769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Marilyn S. Norton, MD
I became a physician because of the joy I got from patients that were grateful for the great care that they received. I always felt my strength was in good bedside care. My philosophy is to take care of each patient as a whole. I know that being told you have cancer is a life changing event and I am here to help you through this process. I know that being in oncology is not only administering chemotherapy, but also honoring the wishes of patients on what their choices are, and to be there to support them and their family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and going to their sport activities.
Age:59
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Nutrition
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417060054
Insurance plans accepted
Marilyn S. Norton, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
4.6
Thank you so much for everything your services.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Norton is a God send.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. M. Norton is a very good oncologist doctor. She cares her patients very much.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Norton is incredible - she is kind, professional and provides thorough information and plan of care.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Marilyn S. Norton, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marilyn S. Norton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Marilyn S. Norton, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marilyn S. Norton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.