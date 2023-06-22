About Marilyn S. Norton, MD

I became a physician because of the joy I got from patients that were grateful for the great care that they received. I always felt my strength was in good bedside care. My philosophy is to take care of each patient as a whole. I know that being told you have cancer is a life changing event and I am here to help you through this process. I know that being in oncology is not only administering chemotherapy, but also honoring the wishes of patients on what their choices are, and to be there to support them and their family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and going to their sport activities.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship

Loma Linda University : Medical School



