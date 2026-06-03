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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
South County Hematology & Oncology
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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I became a physician because of the joy I got from patients that were grateful for the great care that they received. I always felt my strength was in good bedside care. My philosophy is to take care of each patient as a whole. I know that being told you have cancer is a life changing event and I am here to help you through this process. I know that being in oncology is not only administering chemotherapy, but also honoring the wishes of patients on what their choices are, and to be there to support them and their family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and going to their sport activities.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1417060054
Marilyn S. Norton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
4.8
92 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Dr Norton excelente
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
4.0
It was good.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
The dr. detected a possible problem in the eyes for which she explained completely & she asked us if we wanted to do surgery that is necessary.
Verified Patient
April 14, 2026
2.0
Visit was stressful not much said.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marilyn S. Norton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Marilyn S. Norton, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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