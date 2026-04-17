A new COVID-19 variant is making the rounds in the United States. While we've grown accustomed to new variants of the virus emerging, the BA.3.2 variant known as “Cicada” is a little different.

This heavily mutated new Omicron variant was first identified in November 2024 in South Africa. Omicron circulated worldwide in late 2021 and spread easily.

The Cicada variant seemingly fizzled until the fall of 2025, when it began circulating again in several countries, including the U.S. The variant’s behavior mimics that of its namesake — the cicada insect. The bug spends years underground before reemerging. It’s unclear why this variant recently resurfaced.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this variant was first detected in the U.S. in an international traveler arriving at San Francisco International Airport in June 2025. The CDC says it has since been detected in at least 25 states as of February 2026.

Symptoms of this variant are similar to those of other variants, including:

Cough

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Congestion

Shortness of breath

Loss of smell or taste

Fatigue

Headache

Diarrhea or vomiting

Why is Cicada spreading?

“The new variant has a lot of mutations in the spike protein,” says Dr. Andrew Eads, an emergency medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “So, it may be evading the immunity that you’ve had from previous infection or from the vaccine.”

The Cicada variant has 70 to 75 mutations in its spike protein. The spike protein is the part of the virus that latches onto cells in the body and causes infection. The mutations are what make this variant different from other circulating variants.

Who is most impacted by this variant?

According to Dr. Eads, the variant seems to be infecting kids at a slightly higher frequency. However, experts say it does not appear to cause more severe illness in children or adults.

The reason is unclear. But scientists believe the immunity levels children develop from COVID-19 vaccinations and infections decrease more quickly than those of adults.

“This variant has developed enough mutations to put people on notice that it may be escaping some of those immune defenses that we’ve developed,” says Dr. Eads.

How do I avoid infection?

“You’re still going to have some coverage from the vaccines you’ve had in the past or the infections that you’ve had in the past,” says Dr. Eads.

What’s more, the World Health Organization (WHO) says current COVID vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness.

“The usual protections you’re used to hearing about are still tried and true — wear a mask, wash your hands with soap and water often, get tested for COVID-19, gather outdoors instead of indoors, and stay home if you’re sick,” Dr. Eads says.

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