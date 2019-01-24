Sinusitis, commonly known as a sinus infection, isn't always easy to identify. Its symptoms, such as fever, a runny nose and head pressure, can easily be dismissed as allergies or an everyday cold. But sinusitis can be a frustrating infection that takes much longer to heal.

Dr. Matthew Messoline, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares symptoms, treatments and advice for dealing with this common problem.

View the printable version of this infographic.