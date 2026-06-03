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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
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Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Medicine is a very personal career field and I feel that earning a patient's trust is the most rewarding part of my job. Family medicine involves treatment and care of all ages, which helps to build long-lasting relationships. Getting to know my patients is the highlight of my day. I like to work together with individuals and inform them of their options so they can come to the best treatment decision for their circumstances. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and golfing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1326162579
Matthew F. Messoline, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
268 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
4.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Messoline as my primary doctor for all my health needs. He always shows great concern for my well being and has good questions about health, with great recommendations.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Messoline is always very thorough and devotes a good amount of time to the appointment. It never seems rushed. He explains things well and thinks about alternatives to consider (medications, etc).
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Very nice and caring. I trust him with my care and recommend him to other people too. He is very knowledgeable. Thank you so much!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew F. Messoline, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew F. Messoline, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Matthew F. Messoline, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.