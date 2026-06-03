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Matthew F. Messoline, MD

4.9

268 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

Care schedule

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About Matthew F. Messoline, MD

Medicine is a very personal career field and I feel that earning a patient's trust is the most rewarding part of my job. Family medicine involves treatment and care of all ages, which helps to build long-lasting relationships. Getting to know my patients is the highlight of my day. I like to work together with individuals and inform them of their options so they can come to the best treatment decision for their circumstances. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and golfing.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Mess-o-lyne

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Internship
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326162579

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Matthew F. Messoline, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

268 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

4.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Messoline as my primary doctor for all my health needs. He always shows great concern for my well being and has good questions about health, with great recommendations.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Messoline is always very thorough and devotes a good amount of time to the appointment. It never seems rushed. He explains things well and thinks about alternatives to consider (medications, etc).

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Very nice and caring. I trust him with my care and recommend him to other people too. He is very knowledgeable. Thank you so much!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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