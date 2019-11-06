A high-risk pregnancy journey: From IVF to twins
When baby Caleb left the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a month and a half, his parents felt a sense of joy and relief. Their little boy was strong and healthy enough to live life at home.
To help Caleb and other preterm babies continue to thrive, they began to receive continued monitoring at the Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns shortly after returning home.
The Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic is a uniquely designed space for infants and young children who are at risk for developmental issues or delays.
At each visit, a pediatric nurse practitioner performs developmental tests to evaluate a baby’s motor skills, learning ability, language, muscle strength and reflexes. Babies are assessed every six months until he or she is 2 to 3 years old.
The assessments provide early guidance to families to help their child reach their full potential and become school-ready learners. Watch the above video to learn more about the Nemeth NICU Follow-Up clinic.
Shauna Nuzzo is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
