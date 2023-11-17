Salad often plays second fiddle to a table’s main course, but this one shines on its own.

The green base mixes fresh spinach with crispy, air-fried kale, offering a dose of iron and antioxidants. And the roasted beets, complemented by goat cheese, can help protect your heart while reducing blood pressure.

But arguably, the best part of this recipe is the dressing — a fruity fig vinaigrette with a sharp balsamic base.

“I love using fresh, farmers market veggies for this salad,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network, who is also a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “Whether you make it as part of a daily plant-based diet or are serving it at your holiday table, these are fresh flavors at their finest.”