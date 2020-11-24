Crispy turkey tostadas (recipe)

By The Health News Team | November 24, 2020
There’s nothing like a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Instead of microwaving next-day leftovers, shake up your palate by giving turkey a Mexican spin. This tostada recipe is fresh and easy, and most importantly, features SoCal’s favorite fruit: the avocado.

Adjust the spice level in this tostada dinner recipe by upping or skipping the amount of jalapeños.

Prep time:
35 minutes
Total time:
35 minutes
Servings:
4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, shredded

  • 1 (16-ounce) can refried beans

  • 8 small corn tortillas

  • Canola or olive oil cooking spray

  • 1 avocado, pitted and sliced

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped

  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced

  • 1/4 cup prepared salsa

  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • 1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded

  • 1/2 cup shredded Mexican mix cheese

  • 1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)

  • 1/4 cup black olives, sliced (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1: Heat the Meat and Beans

Using your preferred method, warm the meat and beans.

2

Step 2: Crisp the Tortillas

Heat oven to 375° F. Coat tortillas on both sides with cooking spray. Divide the tortillas between 2 large baking sheets. Bake, turning once, until crisped and light brown, about 10 minutes.

3

Step 3: Build the Tostadas

To assemble, spread each crisped tortilla with a dollop of beans. Top with the turkey or chicken, then layer with the toppings of your choice: avocado, tomatoes, onion, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, jalapeños and olives. Serve immediately.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 435; Fat = 18 gram; Sugar = 5 grams

Recipe adapted from eatingwell.com.

