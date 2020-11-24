Crispy turkey tostadas (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
There’s nothing like a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Instead of microwaving next-day leftovers, shake up your palate by giving turkey a Mexican spin. This tostada recipe is fresh and easy, and most importantly, features SoCal’s favorite fruit: the avocado.
Adjust the spice level in this tostada dinner recipe by upping or skipping the amount of jalapeños.
3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, shredded
1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
8 small corn tortillas
Canola or olive oil cooking spray
1 avocado, pitted and sliced
1 1/2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup prepared salsa
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded
1/2 cup shredded Mexican mix cheese
1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)
1/4 cup black olives, sliced (optional)
Using your preferred method, warm the meat and beans.
Heat oven to 375° F. Coat tortillas on both sides with cooking spray. Divide the tortillas between 2 large baking sheets. Bake, turning once, until crisped and light brown, about 10 minutes.
To assemble, spread each crisped tortilla with a dollop of beans. Top with the turkey or chicken, then layer with the toppings of your choice: avocado, tomatoes, onion, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, jalapeños and olives. Serve immediately.
undefined
Recipe adapted from eatingwell.com.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.