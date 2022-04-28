Dance champion and role model for health (video)

By The Health News Team | April 28, 2022

Araceli Cervantes, a credentialing coordinator at Sharp HealthCare, started dancing when she was 10 years old. Today, she’s a Latin dance world champion.

In 2022, Araceli entered a dance competition in 13 categories, and placed in 11 of them. But for her, winning isn’t everything. She loves the opportunity to motivate others with her passion for dance, which she uses to better her own physical and mental health.

“Dance is so important for our health,” she says. “We need that time to be with ourselves and have something that makes us happy. And at the end of the day, it’s all about who you can motivate and inspire by what you do.”

Watch the video to learn more about Araceli.

