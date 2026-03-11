In a busy City Heights household with four daughters, Jimena Serrano, the eldest at age 15, is already charting a future that could make her the first in her family to graduate from college — and possibly, the family’s first surgeon.

A freshman at Health Sciences High and Middle College (HSHMC), Jimena is a mix of determination and humility. She speaks with the clarity and confidence of someone who not only knows where she’s headed but understands exactly what the journey will require.

“I know I’m going to have to sacrifice a lot — long hours of studying, the MCAT, med school,” she says. “But at the end, I’ll be saving lives.”

Rooted in resilience

Jimena’s parents immigrated to the U.S. as teenagers from Guerrero and Colima, Mexico. They’re raising their daughters in City Heights, emphasizing hard work and pursuing the many opportunities available to them. For the Serrano family, Jimena’s education is not just a personal achievement — it’s a collective dream.

“When I told my mom about the opportunities I get at school, she was so happy,” Jimena says. “My whole family is supportive — my cousins, grandparents, my sisters. They believe in me. That motivates me not to give up.”

Their pride is well‑earned. At an age when many students are just beginning to explore their interests, Jimena has already immersed herself in the world of medicine through experiences most adults, never mind teens, will ever see.

Discovering her calling in the OR

Founded in 2007, HSHMC is a tuition-free public charter high school with nearly 80% of its 600 students living at or below the poverty level. The curriculum focuses on health sciences, health careers and other high-demand fields while meeting all course requirements for admission to the University of California and California State University.

The school also offers students a rare opportunity: the chance to gain real-world experience in clinical settings across Sharp. As part of the program, the pathways offered are patient care, fire technology and child development.

From the moment Jimena stepped into Sharp Coronado Hospital’s surgery department for her first internship, she was captivated. She describes changing into scrubs, pulling on shoe covers, tying her hair back under a cap, and washing her hands as if preparing for a ritual.

“It feels like a second home,” Jimena says of Sharp. “My preceptors welcomed me with open arms. Every morning I’m excited, wondering what I’ll see that day.”

And what she has seen would make even seasoned adults pause. The first time she observed a hip replacement, she was stunned — not frightened or overwhelmed — but simply fascinated.

“I didn’t expect it to be so intense,” she says. “You always hear ‘hip replacement,’ but you don’t know what really goes on: the hammering, the pulling, rotating the leg. Seeing that changed my entire perspective. It was mind‑blowing.”

Then came knee replacements, more orthopedic surgeries and countless moments that deepened her passion. Many students might turn away. Jimena leaned in.

“That’s when I knew,” she says. “This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Representation matters

Jimena’s interest in orthopedic surgery became even more meaningful when she learned how few women pursue the specialty. “Most orthopedic surgeons I’ve seen are men. It’s rare to see a woman,” she explains. “So, another goal of mine is to become a female orthopedic surgeon. I want to show that we can do it too.”

Her internship coordinator, Megan Romo, who spent years working at Sharp Chula Vista and Sharp Grossmont before joining the school, has proudly watched Jimena grow and thrive.

“She’s from City Heights, born and raised, doing incredible things,” Romo says. “It’s inspiring for middle schoolers or other kids in the community who don’t always see what’s possible. She gives them someone to look up to.”

Jimena doesn’t take that lightly. She frequently volunteers to talk with visiting students during school recruitment events. “I tell them this school is an amazing opportunity,” Jimena says. “It helps you figure out what you want to be.”

A future surgeon in the making

Jimena’s dreams stretch far beyond high school, college and medical school. She imagines the patients whose pain she’ll relieve, the families she’ll reassure, and the lives she’ll change — even save.

“Thinking about becoming a surgeon makes me feel proud,” she says. “I want to help people who are in pain. I want to make them feel better, make them feel relief. That’s the kind of surgeon I want to be.”

It’s easy to see — Jimena Serrano is well on her way.

Watch this video to learn more about Jimena and her internship at Sharp.