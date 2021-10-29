Healthier chicken adobo (recipe)

By Erica Carlson, a contributing writer for Sharp Health News and a senior public relations specialist for Sharp HealthCare.

Growing up in a Filipino household, I can still remember the smell of chicken adobo coming from the kitchen. The scent of soy sauce and vinegar, punctuated by cloves of garlic, brings back memories of my favorite comfort food.

Chicken adobo is a very popular main dish in the Philippines. Authentic chicken adobo is usually made with chicken thighs and legs, or a cut-up whole chicken served over white rice. With a few easy substitutions, my family enjoys a healthier version of the traditional dish — keeping in mind the amount of sodium and fat.

And if you don’t know yet, adobo tastes even better the next day — if you can prevent yourself from eating it all the first day. For a Filipino feast, pair it with this popular air-fryer lumpia.

Healthier Chicken Adobo

Substituting light meat for dark, and brown rice for white puts a healthy twist on traditional comfort food.