When nutrition experts talk about “brain food,” they’re usually referring to types of food that help keep your mind sharp and healthy. “What you eat can make a big difference in how your brain feels and functions over time,” says Danika Anderson, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Brain foods are typically packed with nutrients and healthy dietary fats like omega-3 fatty acids as well as antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They support brain function, protect your brain cells, and may even help slow down-age related mental decline.

The Mediterranean and MIND diets are packed with these important nutrients and well-known for health benefits, Anderson points out. Both eating plans emphasize foods like vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, legumes and fish, which have neuroprotective effects and protect brain function.

“These diets are rich in neuroprotective nutrients, which shield nerve cells against damage and degeneration in our nervous system,” Anderson says. “Focusing on a diet rich in these nutrients — as well as ensuring adequate hydration, sleep, exercise and mindfulness — helps support our brain health.”

Key ingredients

A key nutrient to look for is omega-3 fatty acids. The National Institute of Health recommends consuming 1.1 to 1.6 grams of omega-3s per day. “Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and fatty fish such as salmon are great sources,” says Danika.

Antioxidants are also important and found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, herbs and even cocoa. They reduce oxidative stress and inflammation that may contribute to cognitive decline.

This vibrant salad recipe combines brain-healthy omega-3 rich salmon and antioxidant packed greens and berries that are not only good for your brain but also for your tastebuds. For an extra boost of fiber, serve over a cooked grain, such as quinoa.

Note: The pickled red onions can be made up to one week ahead. The kale and Brussels mixture can be dressed and massaged up to three days ahead.