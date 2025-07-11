Dosimetry: targeting cancer behind the scenes
When nutrition experts talk about “brain food,” they’re usually referring to types of food that help keep your mind sharp and healthy. “What you eat can make a big difference in how your brain feels and functions over time,” says Danika Anderson, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Brain foods are typically packed with nutrients and healthy dietary fats like omega-3 fatty acids as well as antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They support brain function, protect your brain cells, and may even help slow down-age related mental decline.
The Mediterranean and MIND diets are packed with these important nutrients and well-known for health benefits, Anderson points out. Both eating plans emphasize foods like vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, legumes and fish, which have neuroprotective effects and protect brain function.
“These diets are rich in neuroprotective nutrients, which shield nerve cells against damage and degeneration in our nervous system,” Anderson says. “Focusing on a diet rich in these nutrients — as well as ensuring adequate hydration, sleep, exercise and mindfulness — helps support our brain health.”
Key ingredients
A key nutrient to look for is omega-3 fatty acids. The National Institute of Health recommends consuming 1.1 to 1.6 grams of omega-3s per day. “Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and fatty fish such as salmon are great sources,” says Danika.
Antioxidants are also important and found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, herbs and even cocoa. They reduce oxidative stress and inflammation that may contribute to cognitive decline.
This vibrant salad recipe combines brain-healthy omega-3 rich salmon and antioxidant packed greens and berries that are not only good for your brain but also for your tastebuds. For an extra boost of fiber, serve over a cooked grain, such as quinoa.
Note: The pickled red onions can be made up to one week ahead. The kale and Brussels mixture can be dressed and massaged up to three days ahead.
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons white miso paste
4 (3.5 ounces) salmon fillets
1 bunch lacinato kale, stemmed and roughly chopped
12 ounces Brussels sprouts, shredded or shaved
1 ripe avocado, sliced
1/2 cup fresh pomegranate seeds or blueberries
1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon maple syrup
2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, to taste
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1
In a small saucepan, combine onion, apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup of water over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for one minute. Remove from heat and let stand until ready to use.
2
In a wide-rimmed bowl, combine olive oil, soy sauce and miso. Add salmon and gently toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.
3
In a small bowl, prepare the lemon-cayenne dressing by combining lemon juice, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, cayenne, salt and black pepper. Gradually add in olive oil, whisking constantly until emulsified.
4
In a large bowl, add kale, Brussels sprouts and half of the dressing. Gently massage dressing into greens for 30 to 60 seconds until they start to soften. Add pomegranate seeds or blueberries and walnuts, toss to combine.
5
Place the top oven rack 6 to 8 inches from broiler and preheat broil setting to high. Place the marinated salmon fillets on a foil-lined baking sheet and broil for 6 to 8 minutes, or until just opaque in the center. (Move salmon to a lower rack if it starts to burn.)
6
Assemble salad by dividing kale mixture evenly between each of the four bowls. Drain pickled red onions and scatter evenly over top. Top each salad with one miso-glazed salmon fillet, plus some avocado slices. Drizzle the remaining dressing evenly over the top.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 623, Fat = 45 grams; Protein = 28 grams
This recipe was adapted from Dishing Out Health.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Danika Anderson is a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
