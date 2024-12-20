10 foods for good fortune in the new year
Looking for a healthy soup to add some color to an upcoming holiday dinner? Look no further than this flavorful and nutrition-packed roasted carrot soup.
“Carrots provide a lot of the nutrients we need for vision health as well as prevention of heart disease,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “Carrots give you beta-carotene; niacin; vitamins A, C and K; potassium; fiber; calcium; and iron. You can think of carrots as a kind of nutritional workhorse!”
With the right aromatics, you’ll be turning this simple vegetable into a dish people will rave about.
Roasting the carrots is optional. If preferred, they can be caramelized on the stove or cooked in the air fryer.
4 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 medium garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon + 1/8 teaspoon ground coriander
1 pound carrots
2 1/2 cups water
1/2 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup fat-free sour cream
Chicken or vegetable broth, to taste
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
1 tablespoon mozzarella cheese (optional)
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Peel and cut the carrots diagonally into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Place the carrots on a baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Toss until the carrots are lightly coated. Arrange them in a single layer. Roast the carrots until they’re caramelized on the edges and easily pierced through with a fork, about 25 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway.
In a large saucepan, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 tablespoon coriander. Stir in the carrots, water, orange juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Reduce the heat to medium and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer covered for 15 minutes.
As the soup simmers, whisk together the sour cream and 1/8 teaspoon coriander in a small bowl. Set aside.
In a food processor or blender (vent the blender lid), process the soup in batches until smooth. You can use a vegetable or chicken broth if needed to change the consistency. Stir in the lemon juice. Top each serving with a dollop of the sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro and mozzarella cheese, if desired.
This recipe was adapted from the American Heart Association.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Lily Padilla-Corona is a diabetes specialist educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch.
