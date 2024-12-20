Looking for a healthy soup to add some color to an upcoming holiday dinner? Look no further than this flavorful and nutrition-packed roasted carrot soup.

“Carrots provide a lot of the nutrients we need for vision health as well as prevention of heart disease,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “Carrots give you beta-carotene; niacin; vitamins A, C and K; potassium; fiber; calcium; and iron. You can think of carrots as a kind of nutritional workhorse!”

With the right aromatics, you’ll be turning this simple vegetable into a dish people will rave about.

Roasting the carrots is optional. If preferred, they can be caramelized on the stove or cooked in the air fryer.