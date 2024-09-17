Facing a mild injury or muscle soreness may not require a trip to the doctor. But you might still need relief from the pain. Depending on the problem, a heating pad or ice pack could be just what the doctor ordered. But how do you know which treatment to use?

“It depends on whether or not the injury is new or old,” says Katrina Saunders, physical therapist with Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. “If it’s new, remember RICE — rest, ice, compress, elevate. If it’s a flare-up of a recurring issue, applying light heat can help relax the muscles.”

When to use heat therapy

The use of heat opens blood vessels, allowing blood to flow to injured areas while reducing tightness and pain in muscles and joints.

Heat therapy is good for:

A muscle spasm

An old injury that has flared up

Decreasing joint stiffness

Relaxation

However, there are instances when heat makes pain or injuries worse. Never put heat on a new injury, as it can increase inflammation. Wait at least a week before applying heat.

Never apply heat to active infections or pain associated with multiple sclerosis. And only use heat on people age 6 months and older.

To use heat therapy, set a heating pad on medium or wet a washcloth with warm water to make a compress. Closely monitor the area being treated to ensure your pain doesn’t increase and remove it immediately if it does. Apply heat for no more than 15 minutes per hour.

When to use ice therapy

The use of cold slows blood flow to an injured area, numbing the region while reducing bleeding, pain and swelling.

Ice therapy is good for:

A new injury

A new surgical incision

Muscle soreness

Bumps and bruises

Like heat therapy, ice therapy has its downsides if not used correctly. Never apply cold to an area where sensation is weakened. Cold therapy should also be avoided for pain associated with diabetic neuropathy or Raynaud’s disease. And like heat therapy, never use ice therapy to treat children age 6 months or younger.

To use ice therapy, cover a bag of ice or a frozen compress in a thin towel. Apply the cold pack for no more than 20 minutes per hour. Closely monitor the area being treated for increased redness or a loss of sensation and remove the cold compress immediately if either symptom occurs.

Stay safe — from the start

The best way to deal with an injury is to not sustain one in the first place. While some body pain associated with physical activity is part of the process, such as muscle soreness from starting a new exercise routine, a proper warm-up can help keep your body safe throughout your sport or workout.

"Exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy body,” says Saunders. “Both cardiovascular and strength training routines should include a proper warmup, a gradual progression of exercises, stretching and a cool-down to reduce the risk of injury."

