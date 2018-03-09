Honey Dijon and poppy seed dressing (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
Never underestimate the power of poppy seeds. Small, yes. But loaded with calcium, they can help build bones, clot blood and strengthen nerve function. Plus, they taste great.
“Poppy seeds add hearty texture and flavor to simple salads,” says Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian at Sharp HealthCare’s Outpatient Nutrition Counseling Program. “While seeds in general are high in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, poppy seeds have an added calcium kick.”
This easy-to-make recipe combines poppy seeds with Dijon mustard, honey and olive oil — a staple of the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. So skip the bottled dressing and make magic with this homemade mixture.
3/4 cup olive oil
1/3 cup vinegar
1/4 cup honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon onion, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
Put all ingredients, except poppy seeds, into a blender. Blend until well-mixed. Stir in poppy seeds and serve over your favorite salad.
