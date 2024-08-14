1 of 4 : Marissa Pabis showcases one of the many backpacks filled with school supplies to help support local children impacted by HIV and AIDS. 2 of 4 : Sheila Hinkley and Travis Brown are two of many employees who come together to support this important cause. 3 of 4 : MacKenzie Cypher and Margaret Phiukhao pose with the nearly 100 backpacks collected for the drive. 4 of 4 : More than 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies have been donated to Christie’s Place since Sharp Grossmont started collaborating with them in 2005.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital held its annual backpack drive last month to support local students impacted by HIV and AIDS as they get ready to go back to school. This year, nurses and hospital staff donated nearly 100 backpacks filled with a range of supplies, from crayons and glue sticks to graphing calculators and planners.

Each year, Sharp Grossmont works with San Diego nonprofit Christie’s Place to identify families and children in need of assistance. The organization is dedicated to supporting women and children living with HIV and AIDS by providing resources and family-centered social services.

“We love seeing the excited look on our kids’ faces when they receive their brand-new backpacks,” says Rhea Van Brocklin, executive director of Christie’s Place. “By providing our kids with essential school supplies, Sharp employees help them start the year off right and boost their morale and self-esteem.”

Van Brocklin says many of the children they support face significant challenges due to the stigma and circumstances of their families. Having access to proper school supplies can make a substantial difference in their ability to succeed academically and feel included in their school community, she says.

A cherished tradition

Since the collaboration began in 2005, more than 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies have been donated to Christie’s Place. Each year, the nonprofit provides Sharp Grossmont with a detailed school supply list by grade to ensure donations are both thoughtful and practical.

The drive has become a cherished tradition for Sharp Grossmont employees, who can sponsor students individually or as a department.

“My family looks forward to this event every year,” says Travis Brown, a registered nurse and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) coordinator at Sharp Grossmont. “My kids and I take the opportunity to reflect and focus on others who are in a different situation than we are and put together a backpack they would want to take to school every day. It’s wonderful to see how much of a difference this small gesture can make in someone else's life.”

On the day of the drive, backpacks in an array of colors were dropped off, featuring popular characters, superheroes and tie-dye, along with dozens of matching lunch boxes.

“Sharp Grossmont has many different charitable venues for staff to participate in, but this one is my favorite,” says Jennifer Beckman, a registered nurse and clinical nurse specialist in a progressive care unit that specializes in gastroenterology. “I love when all the backpacks are lined up and ready to be loaded in the shuttle to be delivered to Christie’s Place. It is an amazing sight!”

In addition to supporting children, Van Brocklin says partnerships like the one between Christie’s Place and Sharp help raise awareness about HIV and AIDS issues.

“It demonstrates compassionate community support for those who are affected,” she says. “Sharp’s annual contribution of these backpacks make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of these students, fostering hope and opportunity where it's needed most.”

