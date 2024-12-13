The holidays are often a time to tap into traditions, such as festive decorating, watching seasonal movies or gathering with family and friends. One beloved tradition for the winter holidays is a hot cup of cocoa. Usually a high-sugar indulgence, this recipe brings on the fun without tipping the sweetness scale.

“Everyone loves a hot drink on a cold day, especially one that’s just the right amount of sweet,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “These days, it’s easy to find sugar-free alternatives to things like chocolate and marshmallows as well as milk alternatives that are heart-friendly. Don’t be afraid to experiment with some of these new options.”

This recipe will require a silicon half-sphere hot cocoa bomb mold.