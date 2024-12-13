Getting through the holidays, mindfully
The holidays are often a time to tap into traditions, such as festive decorating, watching seasonal movies or gathering with family and friends. One beloved tradition for the winter holidays is a hot cup of cocoa. Usually a high-sugar indulgence, this recipe brings on the fun without tipping the sweetness scale.
“Everyone loves a hot drink on a cold day, especially one that’s just the right amount of sweet,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “These days, it’s easy to find sugar-free alternatives to things like chocolate and marshmallows as well as milk alternatives that are heart-friendly. Don’t be afraid to experiment with some of these new options.”
This recipe will require a silicon half-sphere hot cocoa bomb mold.
6 tablespoons sugar free dark chocolate chips (or dairy-free alternative)
1 teaspoon coconut oil
6 tablespoons organic cacao powder
4 tablespoons organic coconut sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla bean powder
8 ounces of nut milk or coconut milk
2 tablespoons sugar free mini marshmallows (or dairy-free alternative)
Sprinkles to decorate (optional)
In a microwave-safe bowl, add the chocolate chips and heat for 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave and stir in coconut oil to thin out the mixture. Continue heating in 15- to 30-second intervals, stirring between heating until the chocolate is completely melted, but not overheated.
Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of melted chocolate into each half sphere of the silicone mold. Using the back of a spoon, move the chocolate around the sphere so the inner surface of each is completely covered. The chocolate should be thick enough to hold up when you remove it from the molds. Place the molds in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to harden and set.
In a small bowl, whisk cacao powder, coconut sugar and bean powder until there are no lumps and ingredients are well mixed together.
Once the molds are set, carefully remove the hollow chocolate shells from the molds. To even out the shape of each shell, warm up a skillet and remove the skillet from the heat. Carefully turn each half sphere over and heat the edges of the shells on the hot pan to smooth.
Once your chocolate edges are even, fill three of the halves with 1 to 2 tablespoons of hot cocoa mix and several mini marshmallows. Carefully warm the edges of the empty shells to attach them to the filled shells, using the edges’ softened chocolate as your “glue.” Set the filled hot cocoa bombs in a cupcake liner while they harden.
Choose your non-dairy milk of choice and heat until hot. Pour into individual mugs. Add a cocoa bomb to each mug and watch the chocolate melt and mix into the milk. Stir and enjoy!
This recipe was adapted from Sage & Celery.
