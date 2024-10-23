Are you both excited and stressed about the upcoming elections? If so, you aren’t alone.

On one hand, voting in an election can positively impact nearly every area of our lives, from health care and human service policies to education and housing. It’s an opportunity to have a voice in choosing the people and laws that affect our daily lives and the health of our communities.

On the other hand, elections can cause stress and conflict among friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers. In fact, the American Psychological Association (APA), found that more than two-thirds of Americans reported that the 2020 presidential election was a significant source of stress.

"Politics can be polarizing and stressful,” says Rafael M. Reyes, PsyD, a clinical psychologist with the cognitive intensive outpatient program at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital “The constant media coverage and immediacy of social media platforms on smartphones and other devices creates 24-hour exposure to election news, which can be overwhelming and cause mental and physical concerns.”

Why elections cause stress

According to the APA, elections are stressful, regardless of a person’s political affiliation. People participating in a Pew Research Center survey say their election stress is due to concerns about:

The economy

Health care

Supreme Court appointments

Foreign policy

Violent crime

Immigration

Gun policy

Abortion

Racial and ethnic inequality

Climate change

The high level of stress surrounding elections has even been assigned a name — “political anxiety” — which a 2021 study found can negatively impact a person’s health. Of particular concern is how it is related to the development of mental health-related disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

Political anxiety can also lead to physical symptoms, including changes in sleep and appetite, aches and pains, stomach issues, and rapid heartbeat or breathing. What’s more, prolonged feelings of stress and anxiety can increase blood pressure and the risk of heart attack and stroke and make managing chronic illness more difficult.

Tips to manage political anxiety and stress

While the upcoming election — and its aftermath — may lead to some increased stress, it shouldn’t affect your daily activities or mental and physical health for an extended period. If the following tips from the APA don’t provide relief, Dr. Reyes recommends talking with your primary care provider about whether seeking care from a mental health professional is appropriate.

Stay informed – within limits. Consider how much election news you take in and how it affects your physical and mental health. If you find that it is negatively affecting you, your relationships or your daily activities, consider cutting back on your news and social media exposure. Focus on connection. You likely interact with several people in your daily life who hold different political beliefs.The key is to seek out commonalities rather than focusing on differences. Listen to others, validate their feelings and try to avoid heated discussions. Set boundaries. If your exchanges with certain people cannot be calm and constructive, consider setting boundaries on topics you’re willing to discuss and the amount of time you can spend together without it affecting you negatively. Revisit those relationships once the political climate has cooled and your feelings of stress and anxiety have waned. Get involved. Just as voting can boost your health and well-being, volunteering with organizations that work on issues important to you can also be beneficial. Political engagement and taking active steps to address your concerns can lessen stress and help connect you with people with similar beliefs. Find the people and places that provide peace. Leaders and members of faith-based organizations, as well as close friends and family members, can provide emotional and spiritual support during stressful times. Reach out and make time to stay connected. Self-help activities, such as meditation, mindfulness and exercise, can also provide peace. Simply going for a walk, visiting the beach, listening to music or reading a book can also help clear your mind of election-related concerns. Take care of yourself. When you make healthy lifestyle choices, you’re more likely to feel healthy, strong and able to cope with stress. Prioritize getting enough sleep, eating nutritious foods, staying up-to-date on health screenings and vaccinations, exercising your body and brain, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding poor coping mechanisms like smoking, drinking and substance use.

“While elections — and participating in them by exercising your right to vote — are important, the news and discussions around them could affect your overall health and well-being,” Dr. Reyes says. “By setting healthy boundaries, communicating assertively, and prioritizing your physical and mental health, you can alleviate political anxiety and protect valuable relationships.”

