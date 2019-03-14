How to get help for a mental health concern (infographic)

If you or someone you love is living with a mental health issue, you're not alone. From anxiety to bipolar disorder, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experiences mental illness. But sadly, too many people with a mental health issue don't get help.

"Treatment works," says Dr. Fadi Nicolas, chief medical officer of Sharp Behavioral Health Services. "Don't delay if you think you or a loved one needs help."

Below you will find various treatment options to help you get started.

For mental health questions or concerns, call your primary care doctor. You can also reach out to a mental health provider directly with most insurance plans; the contact information is usually located on your health insurance card. If you or someone you love is experiencing a serious mental health crisis, you can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255.

View the printable version of this infographic.