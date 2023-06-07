Making the most of life after a cancer diagnosis
For one young woman, a rare cancer diagnosis changed her life, helping her focus on what matters most.
In recent years, the game of pickleball has exploded on courts across the country. For the second year in a row, pickleball was announced as the fastest-growing sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Not only is this a fun sport, but it boasts many health benefits too.
Jason Zartman, physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic, offers a few helpful tips to keep in mind as you pick up the paddle for a game of pickleball:
Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Jason Zartman is a physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic.
For one young woman, a rare cancer diagnosis changed her life, helping her focus on what matters most.
The recipe for health and happiness includes daily movement.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.