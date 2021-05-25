Anxiety in children can lead to serious mental health problems such as depression, substance use and even suicide. But sometimes, parents may not know how to help.

According to Dulce Mendez, a licensed marriage and family therapist in the Child and Adolescent program at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, recognizing certain changes in behavior as well as noticing the emotional and physical signs of anxiety in a child are the first steps.

"Sometimes it is hard to know if your child is just having a bad day or if they may need some extra support," Mendez says.

In this video, Mendez shares detailed examples of how to recognize anxiety in children, plus 4 ways to support their mental health.

Learn more about child and adolescent mental health programs at Sharp HealthCare. Several local and national hotlines can also provide counseling in the moment. If your child, teen or young adult is experiencing a serious mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255, or call 911 if they may be at risk for self-harm or suicide.