Is it a cold or the flu? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | December 19, 2018

Coughing, headache and fatigue: these common symptoms may indicate the common cold, or a more serious case of influenza. Although they have some of the same warning signs, cold and flu should be treated differently.
Dr. Matthew Messoline of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group has some words of wisdom for you if you're wondering whether to call the doctor.

Cold vs Flu infographic REFRESH 051719 PNG

