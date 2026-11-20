For Mara Peters, Native American history is more than something found in books. It lives in family photographs, stories passed from one generation to the next, and lessons learned from Native elders.

Peters, an administrative staffing assistant at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus, was raised by her father and grandfather to be proud of her Native American heritage and Luiseño roots.

Growing up in San Diego, she attended celebrations and events on local reservations, visited relatives and developed a deep interest in how her ancestors lived before European contact.

“I’m lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from many elders that have since passed — elders that learned from their elders who were born in the 1800s,” Peters says. “Hearing firsthand stories from the past from the people who lived it is so different than reading about it from a book.”

Those connections inspire Peters to help others learn about the Native people who have long called San Diego home.

Sharing stories and traditions

November is National Native American Heritage Month, also known as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The national observance honors the rich ancestry, traditions and contributions of Native Americans.

For Peters, the month offers an opportunity to share history that may be unfamiliar to others. Each year, she creates a Native American Heritage Month display at Sharp Memorial Hospital, sharing information about Native history and culture with fellow Sharp team members. Past displays have also featured some of her treasured family photographs.

“I have always enjoyed sharing and teaching my heritage with people,” Peters says. “We have so many wonderful, talented local Native people, but no one really knows about them. I am proud to do my part in introducing them to non-Native people.”

Her own family is closely tied to San Diego history. Peters says her great-grandfather and several of his brothers were vaqueros, or cowboys, on Rancho Santa Margarita, land that is now part of Camp Pendleton. Her great-uncle worked on the ranch for more than 40 years and retired as its head vaquero. “My family has been involved with so much of San Diego’s history,” she says.

Bringing her values to Sharp

Peters’ history with Sharp began in 2001. She has worked in staffing for the past 24 years. Her heritage, she says, is part of who she is every day, including at work.

“My cultural background is just an everyday part of me, including always doing my best in whatever task I am involved in,” Peters says. “I come from a family of hard-working, reliable people.”

Service is another important part of her life. Peters has volunteered extensively in the community and previously served on the Indian Human Resource Center Board of Directors and worked part-time with the Indian Education program for San Diego City Schools. That experience showed her the importance of cultural understanding and representation, especially for Native people adjusting to life away from their tribal communities.

It is also why she continues to share her knowledge. Peters hopes education can challenge misconceptions about Native people while introducing others to the region’s Native artists, leaders, history and living cultures.

For Peters, sharing her heritage is both personal and a way to honor those who came before her. “I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to share my cultural heritage with my fellow Sharp employees, patients and community members,” she says.

Learn more about the people of Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.