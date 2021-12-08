Kidney donation bonds best friends for life (video)

By The Health News Team | December 8, 2021

In 2013, Karla Solis-Castillo was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease that can lead to loss of kidney function. Under the expert care of Dr. Bijal Patel, a board-certified nephrologist (kidney doctor) affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Memorial Hospital, Karla’s care team slowed the progression of her disease.

Eight years later, however, Karla’s disease had advanced to kidney failure. At age 27, she would need a new kidney or have to start dialysis. A preemptive kidney transplant — a transplant that occurs before a patient has started dialysis — was Karla’s best hope to improve her quality of life.

Caleb Galvez, Karla’s best friend since high school, heard that she was in urgent need of an organ transplant. He decided to become a living donor, providing his kidney — and a new lease on life — to his best friend.

Watch the video to learn more about Karla and Caleb’s heartfelt journey with living donation. Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified transplant surgeon at Sharp Memorial Hospital who performed Caleb’s surgery, also discusses the importance of living donation.

Learn more about becoming a living kidney donor or register as an organ donor with Donate Life America. You can also register as an organ donor when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or ID card.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Bijal Patel

Contributor

Dr. Bijal Patel is a board-certified nephrologist affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group.

Dr. Marquis Hart

Contributor

A board-certified surgeon and kidney and pancreas specialist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital

Related topics

You might also like:

Free memory screenings at Sharp HealthCare
The benefits of memory screenings (video)

Sharp HealthCare offers free memory screenings to adults age 55 and older.

Bea Tablit of San Diego
First ‘heart-in-a-box’ procedure a success

Bertha Tablit is alive today because of advanced heart transplant technology.

Brad Lipetzky at Sharp Memorial Hospital
A phone call leads to a new kidney and renewed life

After a kidney disease diagnosis, Brad Lipetzky received a new kidney and a new lease on life.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up