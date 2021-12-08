In 2013, Karla Solis-Castillo was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease that can lead to loss of kidney function. Under the expert care of Dr. Bijal Patel, a board-certified nephrologist (kidney doctor) affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Memorial Hospital, Karla’s care team slowed the progression of her disease.

Eight years later, however, Karla’s disease had advanced to kidney failure. At age 27, she would need a new kidney or have to start dialysis. A preemptive kidney transplant — a transplant that occurs before a patient has started dialysis — was Karla’s best hope to improve her quality of life.

Caleb Galvez, Karla’s best friend since high school, heard that she was in urgent need of an organ transplant. He decided to become a living donor, providing his kidney — and a new lease on life — to his best friend.

Watch the video to learn more about Karla and Caleb’s heartfelt journey with living donation. Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified transplant surgeon at Sharp Memorial Hospital who performed Caleb’s surgery, also discusses the importance of living donation.

Learn more about becoming a living kidney donor or register as an organ donor with Donate Life America. You can also register as an organ donor when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or ID card.