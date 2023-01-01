About Bijal Patel, MD

My mission is to give each patient the best chance to live well with kidney disease.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Internship

Temple University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

Kidney transplant

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.