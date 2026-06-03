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Bijal V. Patel, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701

8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8010 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-4700
    Fax: 858-637-4701

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-4229
    Get directions

    858-939-6580
    Fax: 858-939-5470

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

8008 Frost St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

About Bijal V. Patel, MD

My mission is to give each patient the best chance to live well with kidney disease.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship
Temple University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639266026

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bijal V. Patel, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.