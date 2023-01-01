Bijal Patel, MD
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8010 Frost St
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group8010 Frost St
-
Wednesday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
About Bijal Patel, MD
My mission is to give each patient the best chance to live well with kidney disease.
Age:49
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Temple University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Kidney transplant
NPI
1639266026
Insurance plans accepted
Bijal Patel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bijal Patel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bijal Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
