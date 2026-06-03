The Facebook post that saved a life
Teresita Brooke posted on Facebook about needing a kidney and received a life-changing response.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229
Get directions
858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
Monday
Tuesday
My mission is to give each patient the best chance to live well with kidney disease.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1639266026
Bijal V. Patel, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bijal V. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bijal V. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Bijal V. Patel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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