From tamales to pumpkin pie, the year-end is often marked by a myriad of not-so-healthy foods. But guilt, temptation and self-doubt aren’t good for you either — the occasional indulgence can be medicine for your soul.

Some holiday foods, while low on the health scale, are often rich in something else: tradition, conversation and the unique ability to bring friends and loved ones together.

“Not only does food provide our body with nourishment, but it can be a place where we find joy and connection through the process of preparing and sharing a meal with others,” says Sammi Montag, a certified intuitive eating counselor at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “We can create balance with the components of the main meal while still allowing desserts and other holiday favorites to have a seat at the table.”

JoAnn Siudara, a marketing specialist with Sharp Community Medical Group, knows first-hand how food and family can share an unbreakable bond. “My mother was a great baker,” she says. “She’d make up to 12 pies for family events, and her specialty, the crust, would make Julia Child smile.

As JoAnn’s mom grew older, it became her turn to prepare the pies.

“I’ll never forget the first time she tried my version of her pumpkin pie,” she says. “I had cheated and used a store-bought crust and I knew immediately that she’d never let me live it down. Needless to say, I never made that mistake again. Instead, I created my own holiday tradition, an indulgent pumpkin praline cheesecake with a funny story that always reminds me of my mom.”